Medical Device Regulation Drives Rapid Growth For Ottawa's Evidence Partners

OTTAWA, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Evidence Partners, providers of the world's only commercially available software solution for producing regulatory compliant systematic literature reviews, a cornerstone of evidence-based research, is undertaking an aggressive growth strategy for its Ottawa-based workforce.

"This is an exciting time for our team," said Peter O'Blenis, CEO of Evidence Partners. "Demand for our products continues to accelerate, as the global healthcare industry looks to keep up with the increasing requirement for evidence generation."

The company is currently in hiring mode, with plans to grow its headcount by 30% before year end. Opportunities are available across the organization to accelerate the development and promotion of cutting edge software tools that leverage artificial intelligence to make it faster and easier to produce high quality evidence. The expansion comes just a year after Evidence Partners moved into new office space in Kanata North, and has led the company to lease additional space adjacent to its current site.

Used to guide healthcare policy and meet regulatory requirements for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, evidence-based research depends largely on the systematic review of existing literature on a given topic or product. In the EU, the medical device industry is facing a dramatic increase in the requirement for systematic literature review, brought on by new regulations that come into effect in May 2020.

"There are simply not enough people qualified to handle the workload as a result of the new EU medical device requirements," said O'Blenis. "The industry is looking for practical ways to create research capacity. Our solutions are playing a big role in enabling organizations to keep up with the increasing demands on their research talent."

Evidence Partners is the developer of DistillerSR, the world's most advanced systematic literature review software. DistillerSR is a cloud-based, SaaS solution that is enabling next generation evidence-based research for regulatory bodies, government agencies, and medical device and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.evidencepartners.com .

