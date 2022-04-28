Medicago announces the appointment of Toshifumi Tada as President and CEO

With a strong strategic vision and ambition for the vaccine business, Mr. Tada brings a wealth of experience as a proven leader in health innovation

QUEBEC CITY, QC, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Medicago, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Quebec City, Canada, today announced the appointment of Toshifumi Tada as President and chief executive officer (CEO), effective on May 1, 2022. Mr. Tada has served on Medicago's Board of Directors since 2018, developing a deep understanding of the company's strategic objectives, core competencies and unique value proposition to respond to pandemic situations and endemic diseases.

Before joining Medicago as President and CEO, for more than four years Mr. Tada was head of vaccine business development at Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma. There he played an integral role leading the diversification of the company's product pipeline. With almost 25 years of experience in multiple locations with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Mr. Tada also led international business development and operations, overseeing drug development and commercialization, through to finance and corporate management for the pharmaceutical industry.

"This is a transformational period for Medicago, and I am honoured to take on a new role to work with the company," says Mr. Tada, President and CEO to be of Medicago. "I am positive that we have the right team to lead Medicago into the next phase of growth as we transition from a research and development company to a commercial one. Medicago's unique vaccine technology platform presents additional opportunities to contribute to the world's need for a diverse range of vaccine options to fight human health challenges."

With Health Canada's approval of Medicago's first vaccine, and the continued initiation of clinical studies to further advance the vaccine development process, Mr. Tada will be instrumental in propelling Medicago's position forward.

Mr. Tada succeeds Takashi Nagao who served as President and CEO since 2020 and played a significant role in establishing Medicago as a Canadian vaccine manufacturer.

About Medicago

Medicago is on a mission to help improve global public health using the power of plants. Founded in 1999 with the belief that innovative approaches and rigorous research would bring new solutions in healthcare, Medicago is a pioneer in plant-based therapeutics. We are proudly rooted in Quebec, with manufacturing capacity in both Canada and the US. Our passionate and curious team of over 500 scientific experts and employees are dedicated to using our technology to provide rapid responses to emerging global health challenges, and to advancing therapeutics against life-threatening diseases worldwide. Medicago is an affiliated company of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation. For more information: www.medicago.com

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), the majority parent company of Medicago, is one of the large Japanese pharmaceutical companies, with its headquarters in Osaka, Japan. It positions vaccines as one of its key R&D areas and is also working to develop new modalities of vaccines. MTPC will further contribute to the prevention of infectious diseases which is one of the world's important social issues, by delivering a new option of plant-based VLP vaccine as a new type of vaccine. MTPC is a member of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group. For further information please visit https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/.

