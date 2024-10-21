Medibank and League partner to transform the digital health experience

Medibank partners with customer experience platform leader, League to deliver industry's most personalized digital healthcare experience

LAS VEGAS and MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Health company Medibank, Australia's largest private health insurer, today announced a three-year strategic partnership with League , the leading global healthcare consumer experience platform.

This collaboration will enable a more personalized and engaging healthcare experience for Medibank's 4.2 million customers and support the company's vision to deliver the best health and wellbeing for Australia by 2030.

Medibank, Australia's largest private health insurer, has chosen League as their CX transformation partner. (CNW Group/League Inc.)

League's data and AI-driven technology platform will be embedded directly within Medibank's digital capabilities, providing customers with seamlessly integrated individualized next-best actions and content.

This landmark agreement represents League's first customer outside of North America, highlighting the company's rapidly growing reach and impact in the healthcare industry.

The partnership will initially focus on enabling Medibank's new corporate digital health and wellbeing solutions, aimed at transforming the employee health and wellbeing experience for corporate Australia.

League will also be integrated into the My Medibank app experience early next year.

Medibank's Group Lead Digital & Ventures Rob Deeming says League is integral to the work Medibank is doing to give people greater access, choice and control of their own healthcare.

"We have a clear ambition to better connect health for 10 million Australians. This means better connecting health services and – for our existing customers – integrating those seamlessly with your health insurance membership," Mr Deeming said.

"League's capability will provide the infrastructure to enable these experiences and deliver greater value for our customers and the community."

With hundreds of customers, including organizations such as Shoppers Drug Mart, Manulife and Highmark Health, League's healthcare CX platform empowers payers, providers and consumer health partners to build and deploy high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences consumers love.

The platform technology pioneer has raised over $220 million USD in venture capital to date, with their most recent round being led by Australia-based, TDM Growth Partners, known investors in Square, Twilio and Slack.

"Medibank's ambition to provide the best health and wellbeing experience in Australia is bold, and we're honored to be their chosen partner," said Mike Serbinis, founder and CEO of League.

"The League platform is uniquely positioned to deliver on this vision, offering unparalleled personalisation and a proven track record of improved health outcomes. We're excited to collaborate and make a real difference in the lives of Australians."

About League

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience platform, reaching more than 20 million people around the world. Payers, providers, and consumer health partners build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement, deeply personalized healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised $220 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including Highmark Health, Manulife, Medibank, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

About Medibank

From its beginnings as a health insurer, Medibank has grown to a health company supporting around 4.2 million customers and delivering more than 4 million health interactions in FY24. Medibank is focused on helping people live better, healthier lives by giving everyone greater choice, better access and more value from the health system. Medibank is working with innovators in health, including health professionals, hospitals and governments to develop innovative approaches to care, to expand health prevention programs and personalize health products and services.

SOURCE League Inc.

Media Contacts: Rebecca Orellana, Vice President, Marketing, League, [email protected]; Liz Green, Head Corporate Content and Campaigns, External Affairs, [email protected], 61 439 763 856