MediaValet Virtually Opens The Market
Jun 14, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - David MacLaren, Chief Executive Officer, MediaValet Inc. ("MediaValet" or the "Company") (TSX: MVP), and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-native, software-as-a-service digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any digital asset management solution. For more information visit: https://www.mediavalet.com/.
Date: Monday, June 14, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: David MacLaren, Tel: (604) 688-2321, [email protected]; Babak Pedram, Tel: (416) 644-5081, [email protected]
