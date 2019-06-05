MediaValet Selected by One of North America's Largest Sports and Entertainment Organizations

Sports owns multiple professional sports teams in North America, along with the vibrant stadiums in which they play. As a preeminent sports and entertainment provider, consistent branding and curation of content that captures the excitement of the moment to engage with fans, leagues and partners is mission critical. The faster and more efficient they are able to deliver first-class action to all their media channels – from digital distribution on social platforms, proprietary and partner websites, to analog distribution in print, billboards and merchandise – the better the experience for fans and partners. This is essential to the success of the respective teams and to optimize revenue opportunities for Sports.

Combine this mission critical need across multiple teams and stakeholders – from freelance and league photographers and videographers, to third party design houses, to in-house teams of media managers, brand managers, community managers and designers – and you have a must-have need for a DAM and SPACES solution. In addition, the solution requires deep integration across multiple technologies for workflow, marketing and design, and must be flexible enough to adapt to the Sports' existing procedures in order to ensure successful adoption.

"We're honored to be entrusted with the mission critical needs of this large, media intensive enterprise, further validating the ongoing innovative efforts of our product and development teams," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "MediaValet was selected as a result of our unique application of artificial intelligence and machine learning into our offerings, and our ability to address the combined needs of corporate, marketing and creative operations. We've built MediaValet to quickly and elegantly solve the complex asset management needs of enterprise class organizations, and are ecstatic for the opportunity to showcase the depth and breadth of our platform to several major North American sports leagues. We're now up and running with the core DAM portion of the solution, and Sports' operations team has already noted a significant improvement in their ability to deliver in-game content in a more timely and effective manner. We believe Sport's immediate return on investment will provide opportunities to expand our services with this customer and attract more clients like them in the future."

Continued Mr. MacLaren, "SPACES continues to provide a strong point of differentiation for MediaValet in the DAM market. It enables organizations to bring their creative operations teams under the DAM umbrella, achieving a balance between creative freedom, corporate control, and redundancy in the process. At the same time, in addition to helping us win more new customers, DAM + SPACES is driving deal sizes that are three times the average customer revenue."

SPACES is an add-on module to MediaValet's enterprise DAM services, combining the breadth of features and benefits of a cloud-based, global, enterprise-class DAM with the speed and flexibility of a desktop-to-server creative file management application. Meant to provide a safe and productive space for creatives to ideate, SPACES increases the productivity of high-volume creative teams, while ensuring that their WIP and final assets are secure and backed up at all times in the cloud. This enables organizations to increase the speed of their creative production and enable hyper-scalability of local and distributed creative teams. SPACES is available now as part of MediaValet's premium subscription packages.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-based, digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available within 140 countries, across 54 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution.

