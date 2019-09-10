MediaValet Announces Closing of $3.5M Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - MediaValet Inc. (TSX-V: MVP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the $3.5 million brokered private placement announced August 21, 2019 (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement was over-subscribed and consisted of 6,666,666 Units at $0.525 for aggregate gross proceeds of $3.5 million. Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.90 on or before September 10, 2022. The Warrants are subject to accelerated expiry in the event the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares equals or exceeds $1.50 for 10 consecutive trading days.

In connection with the over-subscribed Private Placement, the Company paid Cormark Securities Inc. ("Cormark") a cash commission of 7% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement and issued to Cormark 136,111 warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.90 on or before September 10, 2022.

David MacLaren, the Chief Executive Officer, of the Company participated in the private placement and acquired 92,500 Units. The purchase constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Units issued to or the consideration paid by such insider did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to statutory hold period of four months plus a day in accordance with applicable securities legislation ending on January 11, 2020.

The net proceeds received from the Private Placement will be used by the Company to fund current operations and working capital, increase sales and enhance technology, and for general corporate purposes.

In addition, the Company welcomes Francis Shen to the board of directors. Mr. Shen is the President of Shen Capital Corporation, a private investment company. Mr. Shen was the former Chairman, Co-Chief Executive Officer and founder of Aastra Technologies Ltd. The company was merged with Mitel Network Corporation in 2014 after 30 years of leadership under Mr. Shen. Aastra was one of the top global players in the enterprise communications market that provided products and services to over 100 countries around the world. Mr. Shen was named Ontario's 2000 Entrepreneur of The Year in the Technology & Communications category by Ernst & Young. He is a board member of the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation, Toronto International Film Festival, ROM Board of Governors, and a founding board member of NEXT Canada. Mr. Shen also founded Start@UTIAS, a start-up incubator at the University of Toronto Institute for Aerospace Studies.

This new release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities that are issued pursuant to the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under any state securities law and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud‐based, digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available within 140 countries, across 54 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core DAM capabilities and local desktop‐to‐sever‐to‐cloud support for creative teams, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations with Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Oracle Marketing Cloud (Eloqua), Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best‐in‐class 3rd party applications.

For further information: David MacLaren, CEO | david.maclaren@mediavalet.com | Tel: (604) 688-2321; Babak Pedram, Investor Relations | babak.pedram@mediavalet.com | Tel: (416) 644-5081

