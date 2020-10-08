MediaValet Announces $10 Million Bought Deal

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("MediaValet" or the "Company") has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively the "Underwriters") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal private placement basis, 5.0 million common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $2.00 per Share (the "Offering Price"), for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $10.0 million (the "Offering"). The Underwriters have also been granted an option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time prior to the closing date of the Offering, to purchase for resale up to an additional 15.0% of the Shares sold pursuant to the Offering at the Offering Price, which would result in additional gross proceeds of approximately $1.5 million.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about October 29, 2020. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for growth initiatives, working capital and general corporate purposes. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and any applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Underwriters have agreed to endeavour to arrange for substituted purchasers for the Shares.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-based digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions, covering 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such as statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "intends", "likely", or other words of similar effect may indicate a "forward-looking" statement. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's publicly filed documents (available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com). Many of these risks and uncertainties can affect the Company's actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement made by the Company or on its behalf. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on the Company's behalf, except as required by applicable law.

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

For further information: David MacLaren, Tel: (604) 688-2321, [email protected]; Babak Pedram, Tel: (416) 644-5081, [email protected]

