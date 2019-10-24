Mediation paves way for CUPE 409 to achieve K-12 agreement

NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 409, K-12 support workers, reached a new tentative agreement with SD40 (New Westminster) this week using mediation services at the Labour Relations Board.

The initial agreement reached on June 12 was ratified by the local but not accepted by the Public Sector Employers' Council (PSEC), so it was not ratified.

"This was the same deal we signed on June 12 with some minor language amendments," said CUPE 409 President Marcel Marsolais. "We added a Service Enhancement Day to focus on maximizing and providing improved services for students and to increase collaboration with our education partners."

Marsolais noted that the agreement with the school district satisfies the mandate from CUPE 409 members.

"Our members were preparing to take job action and we are pleased that we avoided this through mediation," said Marsolais. "This further emphasizes the harmonious relationship we have with the Board of Education."

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification is expected to be completed on November 5. This settlement brings the number of CUPE locals that have reached tentative agreements to 53, with four locals still in the bargaining process. The deadline to reach agreement under the provincial framework agreement is November 30, 2019.

CUPE 409 represents 439 K-12 education workers in the New Westminster School District.

To find out more about CUPE members working in K-12, visit bcschools.cupe.ca.

