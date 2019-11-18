Mediagrif strengthens its sales capacity by announcing the appointment of a new Vice President, Sales at InterTrade

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), a Canadian leader in information technology, today announces the nomination of Mr. Steven Quon as Vice President, Sales at InterTrade Systems Inc., a Mediagrif subsidiary specialised in B2B supply chain integrated solutions aimed at optimizing collaboration between retailers, suppliers and vendors. Mr. Quon's responsibilities will include leading the sales team, increasing InterTrade's revenue growth in the United States and Canada, as well as developing sales channel and strategic partnership strategies.

Steven Quon, Vice President, Sales (InterTrade Systems Inc.) (CNW Group/Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.)

Mr. Quon has held numerous leadership positions in sales and marketing throughout his career. He combines more than 20 years of experience in retail supply chain solutions and SaaS offerings. His career includes positions at Jesta I.S., Multidev Technologies, ecVision/Amber Road and Raymark/MI9 Retail. More recently, he was mandated to help expand the Canadian market for CGS Inc. within the manufacturing and retail sectors.

"We are very happy to welcome Steven to our team: his experience and great knowledge of our B2B clients' needs, including in the fashion retail sector which is a key vertical for us, are undeniable assets to consolidate and expand our client base," declared Andréanne Simon, President of InterTrade.

"I am truly pleased to be joining InterTrade," said Mr. Quon. "I believe in the company's strong potential and I know that with the current team's quality and expertise, we can drive InterTrade to new summits."

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF) is a Canadian leader in information technology offering strategic sourcing and unified commerce solutions as well as B2B marketplaces. Mediagrif's solutions are used by thousands of businesses in North America and around the world. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com or call 1-877-677-9088.

About InterTrade Systems Inc.

Since its creation in 1996, InterTrade Systems has established itself as a partner of choice for companies, large and small, seeking to address their supply chain challenges and associated EDI needs. As a Tier-1 EDI VAN and Catalogue solution provider for product data synchronization that incorporates industry standards according to GS1 US, InterTrade is recognized for its excellent personal customer service and its team's expertise. InterTrade caters to thousands of clients in the retail sector in North America, particularly in the following verticals: fashion industry, medical supplies, automotive parts market and the food sector. InterTrade became an even stronger player in the market in 2010 when it became part of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF). More information about InterTrade can be found at www.intertrade.com or by calling 1 800 873-7803.

