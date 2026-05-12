OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Public Health Agency of Canada, along with other Government of Canada departments and agencies, continues to work closely with domestic and international partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), to respond to the Andes hantavirus outbreak linked to passengers on the MV Hondius.

On May 10, 2026, four Canadian passengers arrived safely in British Columbia (BC). At several points on their return to Canada including on arrival, public health assessments took place, and the individuals were transferred to dedicated accommodations to complete a self-isolation period. All four travellers remain asymptomatic and are being actively monitored and supported by local public health authorities, in compliance with appropriate public health protocols.

The travellers are required to self-isolate for a minimum of 21 days, up to a maximum of 42 days. This period began on May 10, which is the last day that a confirmed case was aboard the ship.

There are currently five other individuals within Canada who are considered as having been potentially exposed to confirmed cases of Andes hantavirus: Two individuals who were aboard the MV Hondius, but disembarked on an earlier stop before the outbreak was first identified; and three individuals who were potentially exposed to a confirmed Andes hantavirus case on a flight. At this time, all potentially exposed individuals in Canada remain asymptomatic and are being monitored and supported by local public health authorities.

The current total number of high-risk contacts in Canada is nine. Please note that on May 8, 2026 when Dr. Reimer spoke, it was reported that there was a sixth person in Canada who was considered as potentially being exposed during a flight. Based on local public health assessment and the latest contact management guidance from the WHO, it was determined that the individual, living in Québec, is no longer considered to be a high-risk contact.

As the situation continues to evolve, the number of individuals for public health follow-up in Canada in the context of Andes hantavirus may change.

In accordance with WHO guidance, passengers and crew members who were on the affected vessel and individuals identified as high-risk contacts from a flight with a confirmed case should not travel. The Government of Canada is implementing temporary measures that will prevent any passenger and crew that have been aboard the MV Hondius since April 1, 2026 from boarding a flight to Canada, working in collaboration with public health authorities, air carriers, and border officials.

The overall risk to the general population in Canada from the Andes hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship remains low.

The Government of Canada will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as needed.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, 613-993-0055, [email protected]