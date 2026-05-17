OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has confirmed a case of Andes hantavirus in Canada through laboratory testing. This case was reported by the British Columbia Provincial Health Officer on May 16 and was among the passengers on the MV Hondius cruise ship.

Samples from British Columbia were sent to PHAC's National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in Winnipeg for confirmatory testing. One individual's sample was confirmed positive for hantavirus on May 16. A second individual who was a travelling partner of the confirmed case was confirmed negative by the NML. There have been no further cases identified at this time. All high-risk contacts are isolating and will continue to be monitored closely by local public health.

PHAC, the province of British Columbia, and local public health are working together to ensure all public health measures continue to be followed to protect the health of Canadians.

The overall risk to the general population in Canada from the Andes hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship remains low at this time. All confirmed cases to date have been passengers or crew on the MV Hondius cruise ship. Given the severity of this virus, we are taking a precautionary approach to ensure Canadians are protected.

PHAC provided the information about the positive case to the World Health Organization as part of the International Health Regulations and will share information to support the ongoing global investigation of the outbreak.

"We want to thank public health authorities and frontline staff in British Columbia for the dedicated care that they are providing and for their ongoing management of the situation, and the passengers for their cooperation with public health direction to help keep others safe," said Dr. Joss Reimer, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada.

PHAC will continue to actively monitor the situation, provide guidance and support to provincial and territorial public health partners, and share updates as needed.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC)

Contacts: Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]