Media Release - Ontario Securities Commission - Term extended for OSC Chair and CEO

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced that the term of Grant Vingoe, Chair and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the OSC, has been extended by the Ontario Ministry of Finance for up to one-year, effective April 15, 2021.

Chair Vingoe was appointed Chair and CEO of the OSC on April 15, 2020 having previously served as Vice-Chair of the Commission, and as a partner with international law firms in Toronto and New York.

"Grant has demonstrated strong leadership of the OSC. His extension, announced today, will ensure continuing executive leadership as the OSC transitions into the new governance framework and other proposed changes under the new standalone Securities Commission Act," said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board.

Chair Vingoe added, "We stand ready to act swiftly on the direction provided today by the Minister, and I have every confidence in OSC staff who have embraced burden reduction and the recent Taskforce review. We have made tremendous progress together in the last year and will continue this important work to ensure Ontario's capital markets are modern, globally attractive and continue to support investor needs."

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

