REGINA, SK, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - On behalf of His Majesty King Charles III, His Honour the Honourable Russ Mirasty, S.O.M., M.S.M., Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, presented a new Guidon, the ceremonial flag, to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at the RCMP Academy today.

The ceremony included a parade, and the consecration and formal presentation of the new Guidon. His Honour the Honourable Russ Mirasty and the RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme addressed those attending this historic event. The presentation of a Guidon for the first time in 50 years was the occasion to honour the service and dedication of duty to the Sovereign and to Canada by RCMP members past and present.

Staff, cadets, family, friends, dignitaries and RCMP members from across the country came together for this historic moment.

This presentation is significant as 2023 also marks the 150th anniversary of the RCMP.

The first RCMP Guidon was consecrated in 1935. It was retired in 1973, when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the then-Honorary Commissioner of the RCMP, presented the second Guidon in Regina, Saskatchewan on the occasion of the RCMP's 100th anniversary. Following the coronation of King Charles III, a new Guidon was approved. It is unique as the RCMP is the only police force in the Commonwealth to have been presented with Colours by the Sovereign.

The Guidon fosters pride in the history and traditions of the RCMP and honours the service of all RCMP employees, whether or not in uniform. The Guidon bears the RCMP's Corps Operational Honours recognizing the RCMP's participation in wartime and peace support operations. The new Guidon also has Corps Operational Honours for the Second World War 1939-45 which recognizes the RCMP's contribution to the war effort overseas and at home, and Afghanistan 2003-14, as well as the Canadian Provost Corps 1939-45, Honorary Distinction for recognizing the service of Number 1 Provost Company (RCMP).

Following the presentation, the RCMP's second Guidon was laid up with the original Guidon in a multi-faith service at the RCMP Chapel. Although they may be preserved under glass, Colours that are honourably retired are left to decay and disintegrate until they cease to exist.

"The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is honoured to have been presented with the third Guidon in our history. Today, as we focus on recruiting the next generation of law enforcement, modernizing our operations and workplace culture, this new Guidon truly represents our changing role and our pride in today's RCMP."

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme

