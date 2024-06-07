OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - OCASI - Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants, Colour of Poverty-Colour of Change (COP-COC) and the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice (CCNC-SJ) will establish the Canadian chapter of a North American Partnership for Equity and Racial Justice, a tri-national network of experts and organizations committed to equity and racial justice as expressed in the Declaration on the North American Partnership for Equity and Racial Justice.

The Network will facilitate the exchange of information, share best practices and innovative strategies, and facilitate the pursuit of cross-border initiatives for advancing equity and racial justice in public policies and societies, and help identify further action areas for the Partnership. The Network will be an ongoing working group composed of civil society leaders, including representatives of the community, business, media, academia, education, philanthropic, labour, arts, sport, and health sectors.

Date: Friday, June 7, 2024 Time: 1:30 – 5 pm Location: Ottawa Art Gallery, 50 Mackenzie King Bridge, Ottawa, ON K1N 0C5

"This initiative is an opportunity for us to build solidarity across various sectors in the work against racism, race-related faithism, and towards building an equitable, antiracist society. We look forward to learning from and sharing our own learnings with our colleagues and comrades in Mexico and the USA."

Debbie Douglas, Executive Director, OCASI

"We are proud to support the Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants with over $2.7 million dollars for the launch of the Canadian Network for Equity and Racial Justice. This is yet another important step in our work to combat racism in Canada and throughout North America through the North American Partnership for Equity and Racial Justice."

Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"Being united makes us more effective, visionary. By working closely with Mexico and the United States, our countries are advancing racial justice and equity. This for all, regardless of colour, faith or ethnicity."

Sameer Zuberi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"I am sure the CNERJ will be an inspiration for both the Mexican anti-racist organizations and the Mexican Government to gather, set strategies, and collaborate to tackle racism in all of its forms against indigenous, brown and black people in Mexico and the North American region."

José Antonio Aguilar Contreras, Director of RacismoMX/Mexico

"Canada, the United States and Mexico need to work together on all fronts for the sake of the North American economy. CNERJ's convening of a discussion around equity and inclusion will help us all share best practices on robust workforces."

Heather Scoffield, Business Council of Canada

Launch: Canadian Network for Equity and Racial Justice (CNERJ)

CNERJ Launch Program

