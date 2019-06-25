Media Preview of the 2019 Redpath Waterfront Festival presented by Billy Bishop Airport
Jun 25, 2019, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ -
|
Date:
|
Friday, June 28, 2019 – Media Preview Day
|
Time:
|
9:45 a.m. - 2 p.m. (time subject to conditions)
|
Where:
|
Sherbourne Common-61 Dockside Drive (Lower Sherbourne and Queens Quay) and Sugar Beach- 11 Dockside Drive (Lower Jarvis and Queens Quay)
|
Arrival:
|
All media please call Peggy (416) 822-8511 or Katie (647) 342-4861 before, or on arrival for parking spots. Please pick up your media badge at the media booth in Sherbourne Common. Access to George Brown College's 7th floor patio available for overhead shots.
|
What:
|
The sail-in and docking of 8 tall ships to the 2019 Redpath Waterfront Festival.
|
Spots are available on Bluenose II, Picton Castle and St. Lawrence II to sail in on. Please contact Peggy or Katie to reserve a spot by end of day Wednesday June 26. All Media must pre-confirm their spots on these ships with Peggy or Katie. Once confirmed, additional instructions will be provided.
|
Ships (in order of appearance): Bluenose II, Picton Castle, Pride of Baltimore II, Fair Jeanne, Playfair, St. Lawrence, HMCS Oriole and William Lyon Mackenzie (fireboat).
|
*U.S. Brig Niagara and Denis Sullivan will be arriving later in the day.
|
Interviews:
|
Bluenose II - Captain Phil Watson
|
Picton Castle - Captain Dirk Lorenzen
|
Tall Ships America, Executive Director - Dr. Kris Von Wald
|
Trainee crew member from Picton Castle's 7th world voyage - James Rogers
|
The 9th International champion oyster shucker, Rodney's Oyster House - Eamon Clark
|
Festival producers - Lea Parrell and Victoria Syme
|
HMCS Oriole - Captain Andrew Foran
To learn more about the tall ships, food and entertainment at the 2019 Redpath Waterfront Festival and for festival news and updates, visit towaterfrontfest.com and follow @towaterfrontfest on Facebook and Instagram or @towaterfest on Twitter.
For further information: and interviews please contact: Peggy Sheffield, APR, Principal, Peggy Sheffield & Associates Inc., psheffield@psapr.com, (416) 822-8511; Katie Raskina, Communications Specialist, Harmony Marketing, kraskina@harmonymarketing.ca, (647) 342-4861
