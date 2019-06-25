Media Preview of the 2019 Redpath Waterfront Festival presented by Billy Bishop Airport

*U.S. Brig Niagara and Denis Sullivan will be arriving later in the day.

Ships (in order of appearance): Bluenose II, Picton Castle, Pride of Baltimore II, Fair Jeanne, Playfair, St. Lawrence, HMCS Oriole and William Lyon Mackenzie (fireboat).

Spots are available on Bluenose II, Picton Castle and St. Lawrence II to sail in on. Please contact Peggy or Katie to reserve a spot by end of day Wednesday June 26. All Media must pre-confirm their spots on these ships with Peggy or Katie. Once confirmed, additional instructions will be provided.

The sail-in and docking of 8 tall ships to the 2019 Redpath Waterfront Festival.

All media please call Peggy (416) 822-8511 or Katie (647) 342-4861 before, or on arrival for parking spots. Please pick up your media badge at the media booth in Sherbourne Common. Access to George Brown College's 7 th floor patio available for overhead shots.

To learn more about the tall ships, food and entertainment at the 2019 Redpath Waterfront Festival and for festival news and updates, visit towaterfrontfest.com and follow @towaterfrontfest on Facebook and Instagram or @towaterfest on Twitter.

For further information: and interviews please contact: Peggy Sheffield, APR, Principal, Peggy Sheffield & Associates Inc., psheffield@psapr.com, (416) 822-8511; Katie Raskina, Communications Specialist, Harmony Marketing, kraskina@harmonymarketing.ca, (647) 342-4861

