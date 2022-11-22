MEDIA NOTICE - Unveiling of Moments lumineux du cœur de l'île

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Alliance for downtown Montreal is pleased to invite you to the unveiling of the winter mobilisation project Les moments lumineux du cœur de l'île, today at 5:30 p.m.

The broad strokes of this initiative aimed at consolidating efforts to boost downtown's winter attractiveness will be revealed in the presence of Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, as well as Mrs. Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal.

The Moments lumineux du cœur de l'île project is the result of a concerted effort between partners of the Alliance for downtown Montreal: Montréal centre-ville, the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership, the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Tourisme Montréal and the City of Montreal.

When: November 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Montreal

Speeches by:

Mr. Glenn Castanheira , Executive director of Montréal centre-ville

, Executive director of Montréal centre-ville Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon , Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region Ms. Valérie Plante , Mayor of the City of Montreal and of the Ville-Marie borough

, Mayor of the and of the borough Ms. Manuela Goya , Vice-President, Development of the destination and Public Affairs at Tourisme Montréal

, Vice-President, Development of the destination and Public Affairs at Tourisme Montréal Ms. Jessica Bouchard , Senior Director, Content Strategy, Economic Affairs and Downtown Revitalization at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

, Senior Director, Content Strategy, Economic Affairs and Downtown Revitalization at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal Ms. Monique Simard , Chair of the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership's board of directors

Media representatives wishing to attend must confirm their presence and submit an accreditation request, specifying their name and email address. The precise address of the event will then be sent to them. The press briefing will take place outside.

SOURCE Montréal Centre-Ville

For further information: Media contacts: Montréal centre-ville, Emmanuelle Allaire, [email protected], 514-298-6298, Quartier des Spectacles Partnership, Mélanie Mingotaud, [email protected], 514 582-5272