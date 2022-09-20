Media notice - Launching the next phase of Alberta is Calling

Alberta Public Affairs Bureau

Sep 20, 2022, 12:56 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Premier Jason Kenney will launch the next phase of the Alberta is Calling campaign that offers skilled workers from across the country a glimpse into the life that awaits them in Alberta.

Premier Kenney, along with MLAs Miranda Rosin and R.J. Sigurdson, is in Toronto to address the media on why workers may want to consider moving to Alberta.

When
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 a.m. EDT

Location
Industry Room
W Hotel, Toronto
90 Bloor Street East
Toronto

Participants

  • Jason Kenney, Premier
  • Miranda Rosin, MLA for Banff-Kananaskis
  • R.J. Sigurdson, MLA for Highwood

Teleconference information
Toll-free media dial in: 1-800-578-9520
Passcode:  116517

  • Reporters must provide their conference ID, name, affiliation, and telephone number to the conference operator
  • Reporters are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes early to ensure participation
  • Participants will be able to hear all questions and responses
    • To ask a question: Press *1
    • To exit question queue: Press *2

Livestream information

For further information: Justin Brattinga, [email protected], 780-203-0177, Press Secretary, Office of the Premier

