Media Notice - Government of Canada announces funding for Ontario tender fruit and fresh grape industry Français
Aug 21, 2019, 13:21 ET
VINELAND STATION, ON, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catherines, on behalf of The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce funding to help advance research in the tender fruit and fresh grape sector.
Event
Announcement
Date
August 22, 2019
Time
10:30 a.m. (local time)
Location
Victoria Avenue Farm
3310 Marina Blvd
Vineland Station, ON L0R 2E0
SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca
