MEDIA INVITE: Toronto Turns Red to Launch RED January Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Celebrating its 10th year in the UK and its second year here in Canada, RED January is a nationwide campaign encouraging people to "Rise Every Day" together for their mental, physical and social well-being.

The main goal is to promote regular physical activity and human connection during winter. Fifty percent of Canadians feel lonely regularly, and 64% are inactive during the cold months. According to Statistics Canada, eight in 10 Canadian adults do not get enough weekly exercise—150 minutes minimum of moderate to vigorous physical activity—to stay healthy.

To kick off RED January Canada, the CN Tower will light up in striking red on January 1, encouraging Canadians to start the year with purpose and positivity.

To kick off RED January Canada, the CN Tower will light up in striking red on January 1, encouraging Canadians to start the year with purpose and positivity. This stunning visual display marks the start of a month-long campaign that promotes awareness and unity through various community initiatives.

In addition, Sankofa (Yonge/Dundas) Square will turn RED earlier in the day. The screens will be lit up with the RED January Logo, a symbol of support and getting active together, for all to see. More than half of participants who embrace RED January experience a significant improvement in happiness and a reduction in anxiety during the month, so RED is excited to bring attention to this cause on day 1 of 2025.

Media and the general public are invited to both events. We will have RED January Canada Director Janet Omstead present to answer questions. We can also accommodate interviews ahead of these events with any of these spokespeople and champions of RED:

Dr. Sasha Gollish - An engineer, athlete, and researcher at The Mental Health and Physical Activity Research Center (MPARC) at the University of Toronto

- An engineer, athlete, and researcher at The Mental Health and Physical Activity Research Center (MPARC) at the Pete Bombaci - Founder of GenWell

- Founder of GenWell Dan Tanton - CEO & Founder Seven Movements

Please contact Vanessa Francone to set up a date/time. For more information about the movement, visit redjanuary.ca.

CN Tower Event

When: Lighting begins at sunset (approximately 4:50 PM)

Where: 290 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, ON

Sankofa (Yonge/Dundas) Square Event

When: 11 am EST (with a group photo at 11:15am EST)

Place: 1 Dundas St E, Toronto, ON

