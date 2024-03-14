HALIFAX, NS, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Simons invites media representatives to the official opening of its new store in Halifax. Located in the Halifax Shopping Centre, the largest shopping centre in the Maritimes, the new Simons store will be Simons' 17th location – giving the company brand presence in all major markets in Canada, from coast to coast.

Formal remarks will be followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the official opening of the new store. Following, clients will be warmly welcomed by the company's executives.

WHAT: Official launch of Simons' new Halifax store



WHEN: Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (local time)



WHO: Bernard Leblanc, President and Chief Executive Officer, Simons

Peter Simons, Chief Merchant, Simons



WHERE: Halifax Shopping Centre, access through Entrance 2

7001Mumford Rd, Halifax,NS B3L 4R3

An exclusive advance tour of the new store will be available for media representatives interested in a behind-the-scenes look prior to the public opening. The tour starts at 8:00 a.m. and will be accompanied by Mr. Leblanc and Mr. Simons.

To confirm your attendance or for interview requests, please contact Kristen Sheridan at [email protected] or Tara Wickwire at [email protected].

SOURCE La Maison Simons

For further information: Kristen Sheridan, [email protected], 902-497-6991 or Tara Wickwire, [email protected], 902-403-6391