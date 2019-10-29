Media Invitation - Watch the transit of Mercury with the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan's experts

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On November 11, Espace pour la vie invites media representatives to join astronomy enthusiasts to observe the transit of Mercury between the Earth and Sun, the event being entirely visible from the Quebec province. In the company of professional and amateur astronomers equipped with specialized telescopes, the public will be able to witness this rare event and observe the planets' mechanics in complete safety. Join us!

If you were to miss this event, know that the next visible transit in Quebec will take place in 2049!

WHEN November 11, 2019 – 7:15 a.m. to 1:04 p.m. (We will be there from 6 a.m. to welcome you)

The event will begin at 7:36 a.m. (Mercury will take less than 2 minutes to cross the edge of the Sun. Be ready!);

Maximum transit will occur at 10:20 a.m. : Mercury will then be very close to the centre of the Sun's disk.

Throughout the day, we will be able to track the progression of the planet in front of the Sun;

The planet will exit the Sun's face gradually, between 1:02 p.m. and 1:04 p.m.



WHERE The activity will be held outside in front of the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan.

In case of poor weather conditions (fully covered sky, low cloud ceiling, rain), the observation could be temporarily suspended or cancelled, as appropriate. In case of doubt, before getting to the Planétarium on November 11, call us at 514 443-6801 (from 5:30 a.m.).



ACCESS IMPORTANT: Due to ongoing work around the Viau metro station and the Planétarium, vehicles must park at 3200, Viau Street (underground access to the entrance of the Planétarium groups) or at 3000, Viau Street, opposite the Pierre-Charbonneau Center

(Both are paid parking).



WHAT Observe a rare astronomical event and meet our experts, who will be available for on-site interviews.



TO KNOW The activity is free and open to the general public.

There won't be any shows at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan, which is currently closed on Mondays.



ESSENTIAL To film or photograph the event in a safe manner, it will be necessary to use a telescope fitted with a special solar filter and capable of a minimum magnification of 50- to 100-power. The event cannot be observed with the naked eye.



WARNING Never look at the Sun directly , unless you place a specially designed filter in front of your eyes: there is a risk of burns to the retinas that can damage them permanently.

To know more : espacepourlavie.ca/passage-de-mercure-11-novembre-2019

