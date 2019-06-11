Media invitation - REM work near the Black Rock: An opportunity to commemorate the rich history of the Irish in Montréal

MONTREAL, June 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ -

Date: Wednesday, June 12



Time: 7:00 p.m.



Address: Loto-Québec parking lot at the intersection of Des Irlandais and Highway 112, in front of the Black Rock

Thousands of Irish people fleeing the Great Famine of 1847 settled in Montréal. It is estimated that 6,000 of them lost their lives on the shores of the St. Lawrence River during the voyage, and are buried in a cemetery located in Montréal's southwest borough, near the Black Rock. Since the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) will be working in close proximity to the site in the coming weeks, the Irish community is invited to gather for a ceremony to bless the land. This is a rare and significant opportunity to attest to the rich history of the Irish community in Montréal. The ceremony will include top representatives of several religious denominations.

