Media Invitation - Press Visit of the Fall Exhibitions at the MAC
Oct 17, 2019, 15:44 ET
MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) is pleased to invite the media to the press visit inaugurating the museum's new exhibition of Montreal-based painter Janet Werner.
The media will also be able to visit the museum's new exhibitions:
Je vois ce que tu regardes: Luis Jacob and Serge Tousignant
Alain Paiement: Bleu de bleu
Gisele Amantea: Faux Site
William Kentridge: Second-hand Reading
Present at the visit will be:
- Artist Janet Werner
- John Zeppetelli, Director and Chief Curator, MAC
- François LeTourneux, Associate Curator, MAC, and Curator of Janet Werner's exhibition.
Note: Lesley Johnstone, Curator and Head of Exhibitions and Education, Mark Lanctôt, Curator, and Marie-Eve Beaupré, Curator of the Collection will be present to answer questions on the other exhibitions.
A major figure in Canadian painting who has played a prominent role in reinventing the portrait genre, Janet Werner blurs the lines between abstraction and realism, between real and imaginary, to the spectator's delight.
The MAC is proud to present this fall a major survey of the last decade of her work. Visitors will have an opportunity to gauge the scope of Werner's practice. Since the 1990s she has developed a unique genre of fictional portraits featuring fictional subjects. For a few years now, she has also been interested in the artist's studio as the context in which painting is produced.
When:
WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 30, 2019
10 A.M.
Where:
AT THE MAC
185 SAINTE-CATHERINE WEST
RSVP before October 29
SOURCE Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal
For further information: Roxane Dumas-Noël, 514 847-6232, roxane.dumas-noel@macm.org
