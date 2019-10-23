Media Invitation - Meet Beauty YouTuber EMAN at Shoppers Drug Mart

Join us for the official launch of CATRICE x EMAN in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - CATRICE Cosmetics, the innovative and luxury-inspired, cult G-Beauty brand is pleased to announce its collaboration with EMAN - the Egyptian-Canadian beauty YouTuber, makeup artist and influencer.

A meet and greet with EMAN will be held at the new Shoppers Drug Mart location in Liberty Village (Toronto), details as follows: