When: Thursday feb 11th at 10:00 am

Members of the media are invited to attend our virtual press conference on Zoom to learn more about the proceeding filed this Wednesday morning February 10th 2021 at the Montreal courthouse.

It is our position that the Quebec government went beyond the limits of its enabling law by decreeing the curfew, which infringes upon the right to liberty protected under the charters and the Constitution. Our case seeks to rectify the situation and more importantly ask the courts to rule the curfew as ultra vires and invalid, both for the current situation and for the future of public policy concerning eventual other pandemics or health emergencies, not only for Quebec, but for Canada as a whole.

This case has been thoroughly and rigorously prepared based on principles of law elucidated with the assistance of several constitutional law experts, namely retired professor Alan Young from University of Toronto, professor Stéphane Beaulac from the University of Montreal, Bijon Roy, attorney from the firm Champ & Ass., and professor Max Silverman from Concordia University. The legal services of Felipe Morales, attorney at law, have been retained to bring the case forward and argue it at the Superior Court.

A fundraising campaign has also been launched to solicit participation of all Quebekers and Canadians who support the urgent need to have these important issues addressed properly in a law court. Our goal is to raise 100 000$ to bring this case all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, if need be. A "go fund me" campaign has been set up for this purpose.

