Media Invitation_Join Top Industry Leaders on Discussion About the Future of Canadian Mortgage Landscape

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - As the mortgage landscape continues to be shaped by the current economic situation, the industry's top-performing productivity coaches and business development managers will gather to provide critical insights and knowledge on Canada's new mortgage reality.

Hosted by Pineapple Financial, a Canadian digital mortgage brokerage, Pineapple Xchange is a one-day free event that will offer participants a thorough picture of the industry's current state, trends and innovations.

Topics will include:

The new realities of sales —presented by renowned keynote speaker Neil Thornton , development coach and President of Thornton Group.





—presented by development coach and President of Thornton Group. Examining industry conditions and trends— Panel discussions with leading lenders and expert brokers from Pineapple, The Mortgage Coach and Integrity Tree Financial.





Panel discussions with leading lenders and expert brokers from Pineapple, The Mortgage Coach and Integrity Tree Financial. How to navigate the turbulent environment we are experiencing today and what is a likely path forward into 2023—presented by Shubha Dasgupta , CEO and Co-Founder of Pineapple





and what is a likely path forward into 2023—presented by , CEO and Co-Founder of Pineapple Growing a business with the latest data-driven technology—Kendall Marin, COO/President and Co-Founder of Pineapple

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time: 8 a.m.—5 p.m. (EST)

Location: Crystal Fountain Banquet Halls (60 McDowell Gate Markham, ON, L6G 1B5)

Note: This free event will include a complimentary breakfast and lunch. Free parking is available on-site. For the detailed program, please see the event schedule below.

To RSVP to this event or to schedule an interview with Shubha Dasgupta, please get in touch with Virginie Karagirwa, [email protected] .

About Pineapple

Pineapple is a leader in the Canadian mortgage industry, breaking the mould by focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With over 600 brokers within the network, Pineapple utilizes cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community, and a proud sponsor of the Canadian Cancer Society, where proceeds from every transaction go to improving the lives of fellow Canadians touched by cancer. Visit www.gopineapple.com for more information.

