Media Invitation - Grand Opening of the Filtering Marshes, the First Station on the Espace pour la Vie Pathway to Phytotechnologies Français
Aug 08, 2019, 10:37 ET
MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Espace pour la vie invites you to attend the official opening of the Jardin botanique's restored Aquatic Garden, which has also become the very first station on the Pathway to Phytotechnologies: Filtering Marshes.
The Pathway to Phytotechnologies project, launched in spring 2017, will eventually feature seven stations at the Jardin botanique. They will treat runoff, reduce the parking lot heat island effect, stabilize pond banks, lessen the impact of city noise and decontaminate soil.
WHEN
Thursday, August 22, 10:30 a.m.
WHERE
Jardin botanique de Montréal
4101, rue Sherbrooke Est / Pay parking / Pie IX metro
WHAT
R.S.V.P. to Ixion Communications required.
SOURCE Espace pour la vie
For further information: Judith Dubeau, IXION Communications, 514-495-8176, judith.dubeau@ixioncommunications.com
