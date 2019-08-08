Media Invitation - Grand Opening of the Filtering Marshes, the First Station on the Espace pour la Vie Pathway to Phytotechnologies

MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Espace pour la vie invites you to attend the official opening of the Jardin botanique's restored Aquatic Garden, which has also become the very first station on the Pathway to Phytotechnologies: Filtering Marshes.

The Pathway to Phytotechnologies project, launched in spring 2017, will eventually feature seven stations at the Jardin botanique. They will treat runoff, reduce the parking lot heat island effect, stabilize pond banks, lessen the impact of city noise and decontaminate soil.

WHEN Thursday, August 22, 10:30 a.m.



WHERE Jardin botanique de Montréal

4101, rue Sherbrooke Est / Pay parking / Pie IX metro



WHAT Meet the designers of the Pathway to Phytotechnologies

Discuss the research component with Michel Labrecque, head of the Botanical Garden's Scientific Research and Development Division

Photo opportunities

