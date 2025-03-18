Media Invitation: Grand Opening of EBS Global's Advanced Prefabrication Facility in Barrie

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - EBS Global proudly announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art prefabrication facility in Barrie, Ontario. This milestone event marks a major leap in sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective construction practices in Canada.

The invite-only event will showcase cutting-edge off-site manufacturing techniques that reduce project timelines, costs, and waste while enhancing building durability. Attendees will tour the facility, network with industry leaders, and gain exclusive insights into the future of construction. Media will have access to interviews, high-resolution images, and a press kit.

"Today is a transformative moment for EBS Global and the construction industry," said Fesih Zeki Mert, President. "Our new Barrie facility embodies a commitment to sustainability and innovation, offering faster, more durable, and eco-friendly building solutions."

The event will welcome notable guests, including Ontario's Minister Michael Tibollo, MPs John Brassard and Francesco Sorbara, MPPs Doug Downey and Andrea Khanjin, Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall, Barrie City Councillors, and the President of RESCON. Architects, developers, and key industry professionals will also attend, reinforcing a shared commitment to modernizing Canada's construction landscape.

EBS Global's advanced prefabrication facility will significantly reduce on-site disruptions, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth in the region. The company's innovative approach contributes to a greener, more efficient building process, making construction faster, smarter, and more sustainable.

EBS Global is a leader in prefabricated cold-formed steel construction, specializing in wall, slab, and truss panel systems. Headquartered in Barrie, Ontario, the company partners with developers and architects to deliver high-quality, cost-effective building solutions across Canada.

