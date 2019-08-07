Media Invitation - 'Destination Ontario' kiosks at Toronto airport set to welcome new international students

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - A new collaboration between Ontario postsecondary institutions and several municipalities will see temporary "Destination Ontario" kiosks established at Toronto Pearson International Airport Terminals 1 and 3 this month to welcome and orient some of the half-million international students that are coming to study in Canada this fall.

Staff at the welcome booths will greet international students exiting Customs and Immigration at the Arrivals level with a welcome package, offer assistance with transportation and accommodation options, provide free calls home to inform family members, and other helpful services.

By providing a warm welcome and guidance to students arriving in Canada for the first time, the Destination Ontario partnership aims to attract and retain more international students in the province, and enhance the profile of Ontario's cities as highly desirable international learning destinations in Canada.

The Destination Ontario program replaces a similar initiative provided by the City of Toronto, which was curtailed in 2016. The new, sustainable business model operates as a partnership involving 15 Ontario colleges, four universities and six municipalities, all of which contribute to the program's $250,000 annual budget.

The kiosks will be staffed from 7 am to 11 pm seven days a week between August 12 and September 8, and again between late December and mid-January to welcome new international students commencing classes in the winter semester.

Representatives from various Destination Ontario partners will be on hand at Pearson Terminal 1 on Monday, August 12 to talk about the welcome initiative.

Photo Opportunity

Date/Time: Monday, August 12, 10 am to noon Location: Arrivals Level, Terminal 1, Toronto Pearson International Airport Participants: Public colleges: Boreal, Cambrian, Canadore, Centennial, Conestoga,

Fleming, Humber, Lambton, Loyalist, Mohawk, Niagara, Northern,

St. Lawrence, Seneca, Sheridan. Universities: Laurentian, McMaster, Ryerson, Wilfrid Laurier. Municipalities: Hamilton, Kingston, Mississauga, St. Catharines,

Sudbury, Toronto

