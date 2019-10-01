Media invitation - Desjardins invites media representatives to the Cooperathon kick-off with Guy Cormier and Chris Hadfield

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins is inviting media representatives to attend the Cooperathon kick-off in the company of special guests. Event details:

Date: October 2, 2019

Location: Montreal's Olympic Stadium

Olympic Stadium Program:

9:15 a.m. : Address by Nicholas Thompson , editor-in-chief of Wired

11:15 a.m. : North American premier of Demain est à nous, a documentary by Gilles de Maistre

6:30 p.m. : Address by Chris Hadfield , the first Canadian to walk in space

7:30 p.m. : Discussion between José Adolfo Quisocala, the world's youngest banker, and Guy Cormier , President and CEO of Desjardins

8:00 p.m. : Address by Jessica Jackley , co-founder of Kiva, a leading P2P micro-credit website, and Chief Impact Officer at Aspiration Bank

: Address by , co-founder of Kiva, a leading P2P micro-credit website, and Chief Impact Officer at Aspiration Bank

Full program available here: https://bit.ly/2ndIWMu

Press release available here: https://bit.ly/2nayJR6

