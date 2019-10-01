Media invitation - Desjardins invites media representatives to the Cooperathon kick-off with Guy Cormier and Chris Hadfield Français
Oct 01, 2019, 12:15 ET
MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins is inviting media representatives to attend the Cooperathon kick-off in the company of special guests. Event details:
- Date: October 2, 2019
- Location: Montreal's Olympic Stadium
- Program:
- 9:15 a.m.: Address by Nicholas Thompson, editor-in-chief of Wired
- 11:15 a.m.: North American premier of Demain est à nous, a documentary by Gilles de Maistre
- 6:30 p.m.: Address by Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian to walk in space
- 7:30 p.m.: Discussion between José Adolfo Quisocala, the world's youngest banker, and Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins
- 8:00 p.m.: Address by Jessica Jackley, co-founder of Kiva, a leading P2P micro-credit website, and Chief Impact Officer at Aspiration Bank
- Media representatives can register here: https://bit.ly/2nNB6cu
- Full program available here: https://bit.ly/2ndIWMu
- Press release available here: https://bit.ly/2nayJR6
