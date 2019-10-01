Media event - Reservations required - Tour of Espace pour la vie's Biodôme construction site

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - As a member of the media, you are invited to tour the Biodôme construction site to see how the work is progressing. Places are limited, so please confirm your attendance as soon as possible and note the compulsory dress code .

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2019



Time: 2:30 p.m. – lasting at most two hours



Place: 4801 avenue Pierre De Coubertin (meet up at the Planétarium)

Viau metro station – Pay parking ($) at 3000 rue Viau





ATTENTION: Note that because of ongoing work at the Viau metro station, there is currently no vehicle access to the Planétarium.

The following people will be attending:

Laurence Lavigne Lalonde, city councillor and Ville de Montréal executive committee member responsible for Espace pour la vie

Charles-Mathieu Brunelle, director of Espace pour la vie

Yves Paris, director of the Biodôme at Espace pour la vie

R.S.V.P.

All media representatives (journalists, photographers, camera operators) must sign up by 5 p.m. on October 1 by e-mail to communications officer Marie-Joëlle Filion: mjoellefilion@ville.montreal.qc.ca. Information: 514-443-6801

COMPULSORY DRESS CODE

As this is a construction site, all participants must wear long pants and have their own

regulation steel-toed safety footwear.

You will be provided with additional protective

equipment (hard hat and vest).

Important

For safety reasons, anyone who arrives late or is not registered

will not be allowed to join the group on the construction site.

For further information: Marie-Joëlle Filion: mjoellefilion@ville.montreal.qc.ca. Information: 514-443-6801

