Media event - Reservations required - Tour of Espace pour la vie's Biodôme construction site
Oct 01, 2019, 12:25 ET
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - As a member of the media, you are invited to tour the Biodôme construction site to see how the work is progressing. Places are limited, so please confirm your attendance as soon as possible and note the compulsory dress code.
Date:
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Time:
2:30 p.m. – lasting at most two hours
Place:
4801 avenue Pierre De Coubertin (meet up at the Planétarium)
ATTENTION: Note that because of ongoing work at the Viau metro station, there is currently no vehicle access to the Planétarium.
The following people will be attending:
Laurence Lavigne Lalonde, city councillor and Ville de Montréal executive committee member responsible for Espace pour la vie
Charles-Mathieu Brunelle, director of Espace pour la vie
Yves Paris, director of the Biodôme at Espace pour la vie
R.S.V.P.
All media representatives (journalists, photographers, camera operators) must sign up by 5 p.m. on October 1 by e-mail to communications officer Marie-Joëlle Filion: mjoellefilion@ville.montreal.qc.ca. Information: 514-443-6801
COMPULSORY DRESS CODE
As this is a construction site, all participants must wear long pants and have their own
regulation steel-toed safety footwear.
You will be provided with additional protective
equipment (hard hat and vest).
Important
For safety reasons, anyone who arrives late or is not registered
will not be allowed to join the group on the construction site.
SOURCE Espace pour la vie
For further information: Marie-Joëlle Filion: mjoellefilion@ville.montreal.qc.ca. Information: 514-443-6801
