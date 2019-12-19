Media Central Retains Mackie Research Capital for Capital Markets Services

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Mackie Research Capital Corporation ("Mackie Research") to act as a financial advisor and as a trading advisor to the Company.

Mackie Research will provide financial advisory services to MediaCentral, including, but not limited to, capital markets advisory, financial and operational analysis, and recommendations on strategic growth objectives. As a trading advisor, Mackie Research will assist in maintaining an orderly and liquid market in the Company's shares and will provide the Company with feedback and perspective on the quoted markets. The term of the engagement is for six months, and may be extended by mutual agreement.

"We are pleased to be working with Mackie Research in order to further enhance MediaCentral's profile in the capital markets," said MediaCentral CEO & Director, Brian Kalish.

As compensation for its services, Mackie Research will receive a monthly retainer of $8,333 for provision of trading advisory services and a one-time financial advisory fee to be satisfied by the issuance of 1,884,942 Common Shares of the Company. In addition, The Company will grant 1,500,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to Mackie Research. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.07 at any time up to 24 months following the date of issuance. The issuance including, but not limited to, the price of the Common Shares and Warrants shall be in full compliance with the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange and remains subject to applicable Exchange and Regulatory approvals.

About Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Mackie Research Capital Corporation is one of Canada's largest independent full service investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie Research is privately owned by many of its 300 employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer, Mackie Research offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management services to private clients, institutions and growth companies.

About MediaCentral

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an independent and alternative media company that unifies those who choose to reinvent the status quo. By consolidating the currently fragmented independent and alternative media markets, MediaCentral will unite the influencers, tastemakers and culture leaders of the world and is strategically positioned to become a competitive global media publishing company serving the fastest-growing readership demographics. MediaCentral owns Canncentral.com, NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com as wholly owned subsidiaries. www.mediacentralcorp.com Instagram: @mediacentralcorp Twitter: @mediacentralc Facebook: Media Central Corp.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", which may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, including statements in respect of the initial price range of MediaCentral's initial public offering, the over-allotment option and MediaCentral's intentions with respect to stock exchange listing. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guaranteeing of future results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, including that the eventual offering price in respect of the initial public offering may fall outside of the price range provided in the registration statement and the prospectus. Please see the heading "Risk Factors" in the registration statement and the prospectus for a discussion of the material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. MediaCentral Corp. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

