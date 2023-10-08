Media Availability: Israel Under Attack, 600+ Killed, Thousands Injured, Innocent Civilians Taken Hostage By Hamas Terrorists

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - In the past 24 hours, Israel faced an unprovoked, unprecedented and sophisticated coordinated attack by the Gaza-based Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, a Canadian-designated terror organization and proxy of the Iranian regime.

As of this writing, over 600+ Israelis have been brutally murdered and more than one thousand have been injured. Heavily-armed terrorists have infiltrated throughout Israel and are holding innocents hostage, including the elderly, women, and children. As well, by some estimates, 4,000 rockets have been fired at Israeli civilians, a flagrant and abhorrent war crime, putting millions into bomb shelters.

Terrorists went house-to-house, horrifically and in cold blood, massacring hundreds of Israelis. Videos circulating online are haunting and heartbreaking.

As Canadians with loved ones in Israel, we are terrified for their safety and we stand with the Israel Defense Forces who are working to repel the terrorist threat.

This attack comes fifty years to the day since the start of the Yom Kippur War, another surprise attack and it took place on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah in Israel & the Jewish Sabbath.

