MEDIA ARE INVITED TO JOIN US AS ONE OF CANADA'S FAVOURITE AND BEST LOVED SNACK FOODS CELEBRATES ITS 75TH ANNIVERSARY

BELLEVILLE, ON, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - 75 years to the day after it began creating one of this country's favourite, most iconic and delicious snack foods in Tweed, Ontario, W. T. Hawkins Inc. is celebrating the Diamond Anniversary of its uniquely Canadian crunchy, crispy, cornmeal, and, of course, cheddar cheesy munchie: Cheezies® on Thursday, June 27, 2024 in Belleville .

News media are invited to attend.

Carnival-like in essence, the party will begin at 11:00 am (Eastern), soon after the food trucks are set up. It will wrap around 2:30 pm (Eastern) .

The formal portion of the celebration will run between 11:50 am and 1:15 pm (Eastern).

The anniversary party will be held in The Big Tent with its attendant food trucks on College St. E. (in the empty field directly across from 659 College St. E ) in Belleville .

Among the speakers at the event will be Kent Hawkins, third generation President of W.T. Hawkins Inc.; Travis Hawkins, fourth generation Hawkins and current Cheezies®' Director of Sales; as well as Tony McGarvey, Hawkins' General Manager; the Hon. Todd Smith, Ontario Minister of Education and MPP for Bay of Quinte; MP for Bay of Quinte Ryan Williams; and Belleville Mayor Neil Ellis.

Kent will share memories and anecdotes about Cheezies®' seven and a half decades of growth and success as a family-owned and –operated enterprise and offer a peek at the company's future modernization and expansion plans.

Available for interviews will be Kent Hawkins; Travis Hawkins; former and longstanding employees; and the attending local business, municipal officials and political leaders.

Video b-roll and still images of Cheezies® production are available for download on a password-protected media resources section of the Hawkins Cheezies® website (www.cheezies.com). Video clips of the anniversary celebrations, streeter-style interviews with long term employees and others, and similar still photographs will be posted on the Media Resource section of the Cheezies® website starting at 4:00 pm (Eastern) on June 27, following the conclusion of the Cheezies® celebrations. Clips will continue to be posted as they are edited until 8:00 pm (Eastern). Information for media wishing to obtain the password to download video and stills is below.

Also featured at the Cheezies®' celebration will be "carnival" lawn games and a "Fan Alley" with historical Cheezies® artifacts and some other fun stuff, too.

For more information, to obtain the password to the media resources section of the Cheezies® website or to book an interview with a Cheezies® spokesperson, please contact: Michael Krauss, The Hartwell Group, (416) 409-9748 (before, during and after June 27, the day of celebration), [email protected] (before and after June 27, not the day of celebration, please) or Russel Ahmed, W.T. Hawkins Inc., (306) 241-6657 (before, during and after June 27, the day of celebration), [email protected] (before and after June 27, not the day of celebration, please)