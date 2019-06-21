MEDIA ALERT- Wear Canada Proud™ Pop Up Showcases Home-Grown Canadian talent

CF Toronto Eaton Centre launches Wear Canada Proud™ Pop Up on June 24 in partnership with Ravel by CF and CAFA™, bringing top Canadian designers together for unique retail experience

TORONTO, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Ringing in the first day of summer and the start of a new fashion season, Cadillac Fairview is thrilled to announce the launch of its partnership with Ravel by CF and CAFA™.

To celebrate and support the outstanding and independent Canadian designers and Canadian retailers, the Wear Canada Proud™ Pop Up will run exclusively at CF Toronto Eaton Centre from June 24 – July 12, 2019 in Albert's Way.

Designers featured are among Canada's top talent and include: Jenny Bird , Biko , Dean Davidson , Leah Alexandra , Matt & Nat , Moose Knuckles, Hilary MacMillan , NOGU and Roots . Jenny Bird has also designed exclusive pieces for this unique shopping experience.

On Monday, June 24th, media are invited to come to CF Toronto Eaton Centre for a first look, meet the designers and view the collections. Photo and interview opportunities will be available onsite between 12:00pm -2:00pm.

WHO: CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Wear Canada Proud™, Ravel by CF and CAFA along with:

Jenny Bird

Biko

Dean Davidson

Leah Alexandra

Matt & Nat

Moose Knuckles

Hilary MacMillan

Roots

NOGU

WHAT: Cadillac Fairview, Ravel by CF and CAFA™ launch partnership with the Wear Canada Proud™ Pop Up in celebration and support of outstanding independent Canadian designers and Canadian retailers.

WHERE: CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Albert's Way (Level 2), 220 Yonge St. Toronto, ON

WHEN: Monday, June 24th – between 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

INTERVIEWS, VISUALS, PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES:

B-roll and photo opportunities of the Wear Canada Proud Pop UP

B-roll and photo opportunities of the Canadian designers

Interviews with participating designers, CF spokesperson and CAFA™ representative

