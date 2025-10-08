A&W is celebrating Rooty's 50th birthday with a special Rooty's Birthday Bundle!

Featuring Collectible Rooty Stickers, fans are invited to celebrate this Canadian icon with the limited edition bundle.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - A&W's beloved Great Root Bear, Rooty, is turning the big 5-0! To celebrate this milestone birthday, starting October 13th, Rooty fans can get their hands on his limited edition "Rooty's Birthday Bundle" in restaurants nationally.

Featuring Collectible Rooty Stickers, fans are invited to celebrate this Canadian icon with the limited edition Rooty's Birthday Bundle. (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.)

Rooty's Birthday Bundle includes the Canadian classics: a Teen Burger with Onion Rings and an A&W Root Beer, all delightfully packaged in the special Rooty-themed birthday packaging. The combo also includes one of five unique birthday-themed Rooty stickers--the rarest of which is the golden Rooty to honour his 50th anniversary. Known as the golden jubilee, try to find one of these special stickers in a birthday pack at your local A&W!

Canadians can join in on the celebration by picking up Rooty's Birthday Bundle at any local A&W. Select A&W locations in Calgary and Toronto will also be hosting a special Rooty birthday party featuring FREE Rooty goodie bags for the first 100 guests, and best of all, a meet and greet with Rooty himself.

The exclusive Rooty's birthday parties will be hosted on Saturday, October 18th, from 11 am-1 pm

Calgary: 5621 Signal Hill Centre Southwest

Toronto: 659 Dupont Street

In 1975, the playful Great Root Bear made his debut in A&W's "Follow the Great Root Bear to A&W" ads. Over the last 50 years, Canadians have gotten to know Rooty through his joyful appearances in advertising and occasional surprise visits to restaurants.

"Generations of Canadians share fond memories of growing up with our beloved Great A&W Root Bear," says Susan Senecal, CEO of A&W Canada. "Celebrating his 50th golden birthday is a major milestone, and we are so excited to share this occasion with Canadians coast to coast. We look forward to building many more years of fun-filled memories with Rooty."

Starting October 13th, pick up Rooty's Birthday Bundle to start collecting your favourite *stickers at a participating A&W restaurant when you order a Teen Burger, Onion Rings and Root Beer combo for a limited time.

*Stickers are only available with a purchase of the promotion in the restaurant, while supplies last, not valid with other promotions, discounts or third-party delivery and A&W mobile app.

About A&W Canada

A&W is Canada's original burger chain with over 1,070+ restaurants that are proudly Canadian-owned and operated. Home of The Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger, hand-battered Onion Rings and A&W Root Beer. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca

