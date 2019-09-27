Media Alert - Toronto Motorcyclists Dress-Up & Join Nearly 100,000 Riders Globally to Raise Funds & Awareness for Men's Health

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - On Sunday, September 29th, nearly 100,000 motorcyclists, in over 700 cities worldwide, will suit-up in their most dapper attire and participate in the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health, supporting Movember, the leading global charity changing the face of men's health. Over 300 of those will be right here in Toronto, starting out along the Lakeshore and ending at Scarborough Bluffs.

WHAT: Distinguished Gentleman's Ride - Route Map



PHOTO/INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

Over 300 classic and vintage motorcycles; motorcyclists dressed-up to show off their ride

Individual riders

Gaz Aldafai, Distinguished Gentleman's Ride

Sam Wilson, Movember WHEN: Sunday, September 29 8:00 a.m. – Riders will begin arriving (Interviews can take place at this time) 9:00 a.m. – Ride begins (best photo opp) 10:00 a.m. - Ride ends and celebration begins at Scarborough Bluffs (Interviews can take place at this time)



WHERE: Start - Budweiser Stage Parking Lot

Ride Route Map

About: Distinguished Gentleman's Ride

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride unites classic and vintage style motorcycle riders all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health, supporting Movember. The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia by Mark Hawwa. In 2019 more than 100,000 riders in more than 700 cities worldwide will raise more than $6 million for Movember, the leading global charity changing the face of men's health.

SOURCE Movember Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Jill MacCannell, Fresh Public Relations, jillm@getfreshpr.com, 902.471.7080