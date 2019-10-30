Media Alert: Toronto First Responders Shave Clean to Raise Funds & Awareness for Movember

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Friday, Movember 1st, marks the beginning of the 13th annual Movember campaign in Canada, where Canadians from coast to coast will Grow, Move or Host to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. To kick-off this year's efforts, first responders from across Toronto will be shaving clean in Movember's Mobile Barbershop, which will be stationed at the Toronto Fire Academy, all in the effort of changing the face of men's health. For more information or to join the Movember movement, please visit Movember.com.

WHAT: Movember Mobile Barbershop (Movember Man Cave) at the Toronto Fire Academy

EVENT WILL INCLUDE:

Shavedown of local first responders in the Movember Man Cave

Movember branded fire truck

Members of Toronto Fire, EMS and Police

WHEN: Friday, Movember 1st, 2019

11:30 – Set-up and arrival of teams and emergency services vehicles

12:00 - 1:00 p.m. - live shavedowns and interview opportunities

WHERE: Toronto Fire Academy, 895 Eastern Avenue

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

Sam Wilson and Shane DeMerchant , Movember Canada – to speak to what Movember is, the causes Movember supports and how Torontonians can get involved

and , Movember Canada – to speak to what Movember is, the causes Movember supports and how Torontonians can get involved Local first responder teams that are willing to share their stories of why they participate in Movember, and the importance of men's health

About the Movember Foundation

Movember is the leading global men's health charity working to change the face of men's health. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide prevention. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com .

