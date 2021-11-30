Media Alert: Toronto First Responders say Goodbye to Their Moustaches Marking the end of 15th Annual Movember Campaign with Outdoor Shave Down

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - November 30th marks the end of the 15th annual Movember campaign in Canada, where over 60,000 Canadians from coast to coast participated, raising funds and awareness for men's mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

To see the campaign out in style and showcase their final moustaches, Toronto first responders, including Toronto Fire Services, Toronto Paramedic Services, Toronto Police Service, Brampton Fire and Emergency Services and Peel Regional Paramedics, will come together for a shaving-off event, bidding adieu to their month-long Mos. This year, Toronto Police Services will be celebrating the success of their Movember Team Captain, Draper, the three-year-old Moustached Clydesdale who raised over $2,000 for the Police's Movember team.

WHAT:

Toronto's first responders come together, including Moustached representatives from:

first responders come together, including Moustached representatives from: Toronto Fire Services (TFS)

Fire Services (TFS)

Toronto Paramedic Services (EMS)



Brampton Fire and Emergency Services (BFES)

Fire and Emergency Services (BFES)

Toronto Police Service (TPS) - including Draper, a three-year-old Clydesdale with his own impressive moustache

Police Service (TPS) - including Draper, a three-year-old with his own impressive moustache

Peel Regional Paramedic Services

Shave down - Jason Culala from OGX Barbershop will be onsite to help first responders say goodbye to their Mo's offering outdoor shaves from Movember's pop-up barbershop

WHEN:

Tuesday, Movember 30 th from 11:15 a.m.-12:30p.m.

from Please note - we will be adhering to public health guidelines. All interviews will be outside, and masks are encouraged.

WHERE:

Toronto Fire Station 346/ Toronto Paramedic Services Station 35 at CNE

Fire Station 346/ Toronto Paramedic Services Station 35 at CNE 275 Manitoba Drive, Toronto ON

PHOTO OPPORTUNITY:

Toronto's First Responders get shaved down on-site

First Responders get shaved down on-site Toronto Fire Service and Brampton Fire Service Movember-themed fire trucks

Fire Service and Fire Service Movember-themed fire trucks Peel Paramedics Movember-themed ambulance

Draper, Moustached Toronto Police Service, Mounted Unit will show off his natural moustache

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

Todd Minerson & Shane DeMerchant , Movember Canada – to speak to what Movember is, the causes Movember supports and the impact the Movember campaign is making

– to speak to what Movember is, the causes Movember supports and the impact the Movember campaign is making Local Toronto First Responders that are willing to share their stories of why they participate in Movember, and the importance of men's health including:

that are willing to share their stories of why they participate in Movember, and the importance of men's health including: Matthew Pegg , Toronto Fire Chief and General Manager

, Fire Chief and General Manager

Paul Raftis , Toronto Paramedic Services Chief

, Toronto Paramedic Services Chief

Kristopher McCarthy , Toronto Police with Clydesdale , Draper

About Movember:

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier, and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com .

SOURCE Movember Canada

For further information: Jo-Anne Stayner, Fresh Public Relations, [email protected], 604-603-0657; On-site Media Contact: Karli Kirkpatrick, Movember Canada, 289-259-6165