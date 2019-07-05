Media Alert - Pop Summer: The Quartier's Block Party

BROSSARD, QC, le 5 juill. 2019 /CNW Telbec/ -

When: July 6th and 7th 2019

Schedule: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Square DIX30 and the Esplanade – Quartier DIX30

POP SUMMER is on at Quartier DIX30 by the end of the week! Visual artists such as Charlotte Ratel, Olivier Charland, Frédéric Chabot, Francorama, Roadsworth, Marc-Olivier Lamothe, Bryan Beyung and Cyndie Belhumeur will present their unique styles on eleven pavement frescoes. Dynamic colour schemes, atypical shapes as well as optical illusions will be brought to life before the eyes of passersby. Everyone is invited to come discover new and unusual perspectives in these artworks.

All around the Square DIX30 patios, the various creative activities of POP SUMMER will be buzzing with the rhythms of different DJs stations. POP Lounges and refreshing summer delights will allow guests to relax in a summery ambiance. The retailers' pop up outdoors bazaar will also be a great opportunity to find many treasures. Creative workshops for all, performances, musical atmospheres, bike entertainment, and even a chance to try out BMX bikes: curious visitors will be able to unleash their hidden talents!

The 4th edition of the Musical Escapades is officially launching its summer programming. At the heart of the Square DIX30, jazz and Afro-Colombian music will start the festivities with The Liquor Store at 1:30 pm and Bumaranga at 4.00 pm.





