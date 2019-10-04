Media Alert - Join us Tuesday for the Gardein Food Tour in Vancouver!
Oct 04, 2019, 13:28 ET
VANCOUVER, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - You're Invited to join the Gardein Food Tour hosted by Danielle Graham and Dai Manuel on Tuesday to enjoy a variety of delicious plant-based foods that are perfect for any occasion at any time of the day!
Gardein offers a breadth of meal and snack items from Chick'n Tenders, Meatless Meatballs, Fishless Filets, Breakfast Saus'ages to Chick'n Fajita Bowls.
When: On Tuesday, October 8th visit the Gardein Food Tour during a mealtime of your choice.
Where: The Garden Strathcona (868 E Hastings St, Vancouver BC, V6A 1R6)
What: Join us for breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon snacks or an early dinner. The event will have great visuals and plenty of opportunity to shoot b-roll, along with engaging activities for all. Feelosophy will be offering 15-minute yoga, meditation, stretching and mindful sessions throughout the day!
Why: Opportunity to taste an array of Gardein-inspired recipes and learn how easy it is to include Gardein into your daily lifestyle.
For more information on Gardein and recipe ideas, please visit: www.gardein.com
Follow us on social @Gardein
#GardeinCanada #PlantBasedEating #CheatOnMeat #MeatlessMadeEasy
For further information: Please RSVP with your preferred appointment time to Andrea Chick at achick@harbingerideas.com, 416-960-5100 x 288
