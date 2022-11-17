Media Alert - Humera Malik, Canvass AI CEO, to Keynote Fireside Chat on Supply Chain AI at MaRS Supply AI Summit

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Throughout Covid-19 and now post-pandemic, and with the geopolitical upheaval wrought by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, governments and businesses have become increasingly concerned about supply chain disruptions. From logistics to inventory management and more, AI is helping organizations make better decisions. Canvass AI, a leader in industrial AI-as-a-Service, today announced that Humera Malik, CEO, will keynote a fireside chat on AI in the supply chain at the MaRS Supply AI Summit being held in Toronto, Ontario, November 21.

Humera Malik, CEO, Canvass AI said: "On the road to digital transformation, many of the machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies developed over the years have immediate applicability across many industries and in many ways, including for supply chain management, security and sustainability."

Ms. Malik is one of the leading voices on Artificial Intelligence and how it can help industry accelerate growth, augment human expertise, and achieve net-zero sustainability goals.

Digital Transformation in a Supply Chain World

MaRS Supply AI Summit

Keynote Panel – MaRS Centre Auditorium

3:36 pm EST, Monday November 21, 2022

About Supply AI at MaRS

The Supply AI at MaRS program aims to support the emergence and acceleration of high-potential, Canadian venture companies that are focused on building applied AI and intelligent supply chain products and services. The second annual MaRS Supply AI Summit is expected to attracted business and government decision-makers as well as venture-capital investors interested AI/ML-based supply-chain solutions.

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI is a leading software provider enabling industrial companies to exceed their operations and sustainability targets with patented industrial AI technology. Its AI-as-a-Service is designed to co-exist with existing technologies and empower workforces to achieve faster sustainable outcomes. Backed by Alphabet, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, the Company is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovation Community, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, and is recognized by CB Insights as one of the world's top 50 technology companies that is advancing manufacturing. Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Links:

Humera Malik photo

Canvass AI logo

SOURCE Canvass AI

For further information: Media & Analyst Contact: Shelly Sofer, [email protected]