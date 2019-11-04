Media Alert & Photo Opportunity - Kick-off Canada's Toy Donation Season on November 15 with Inaugural Toys for the North Media Day

Retired and Current RCMP Officers, Toy Industry Professionals and Thomson Terminal Staff Work Together to Pack, Ship and Deliver Thousands of Toys to Remote Communities

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Friday November 15, media are invited to Thomson Terminals for video, photo and interview opportunities with retired and current Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers, Canadian Toy Association (CTA) representatives and Thomson Terminal Staff as they work tirelessly to sort, pack, and ship thousands of items donated by Canada's toy industry. Toys will be delivered to some of Canada's most remote northern communities. The initiative, called Toys for the North, is run out of the belief that every child deserves a toy during the holiday season.

WHO:

This annual charitable program is in partnership between the CTA, RCMP, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and Thomson Terminals.

WHAT:

Report on the volume of toys all donated by Canadian toy companies for communities as well as the amount of time and effort required to get the thousands of toys sorted, packed and shipped for delivery to northern families.

Interview opportunities will be available with representatives from the CTA, Thomson Terminals and the RCMP.

Help generate excitement about the season of giving and encourage Canadians to support your local toy drives.

WHY:

Toys for the North is an annual charitable program providing toys to Canada's northern communities each holiday season. Since 2010, the Candian Toy Association has participated in Toys for the North's charitable toy drive in partnership with the RCMP, RCAF and Thomson Terminals. The T4N campaign is entirely volunteer-run and has distributed over $500,000 worth of toys to children in Northern parts of Labrador, Manitoba, Nunavut and Ontario.

WHEN & WHERE:

Toys for the North Volunteer Day - November 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

at Thomson Terminals Warehouse, 49 Cityview Dr, Rexdale ON, M9W 5A5

HOW:

Free parking will be available on-site

