Media Advisory - Yukon First Nations to Launch Federal Election Strategy 2019 'A Yukon That Leads' with AFN National Chief at AFN Annual General Assembly 2019

FREDERICTON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Yukon First Nations Chiefs, along with Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde and AFN Yukon Regional Chief Kluane Adamek, will hold a press conference on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 at 12 p.m. (Atlantic Standard Time) to launch their Federal Election Strategy 2019 'A Yukon That Leads'.

The following Yukon First Nations leaders will be in attendance: Kwanlin Dün First Nation Chief Doris Bill, Tr'ondek Hwech'in First Nation Chief Roberta Joseph, White River First Nation Chief Angela Demit, Kluane First Nation Chief Bob Dickson and Vuntut Gwitchin Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm.

DATE: Wednesday, July 24th, 2019

TIME: 12 p.m. (Atlantic Standard Time)

LOCATION: St Mary's B Room, Fredericton Convention Centre

The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Yukon Region works with all 14 Yukon First Nations to support advancing their priorities and interests on the national level, at their direction. The Yukon Regional Chief leads the AFN Yukon regional office and sits on the AFN's National Executive.

The Assembly of First Nations is the national organization representing First Nation citizens in Canada. Follow AFN on Twitter @AFN_Comms, @AFN_Updates.

Laila Adam, Office of the AFN Yukon Regional Chief, Phone: (403) 819-9190, Email: adam.strategies.@gmail.com; Monica Poirier, AFN Bilingual Communications Officer, 613-290-0706 (cell), poirierm@afn.ca

