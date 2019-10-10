Media Advisory - YouthfulCities welcomes 60 young leaders to Edmonton for first-ever Future of Urban Work Summit

EDMONTON, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - A delegation of young leaders and innovators will be in Edmonton from October 16 – 20 for the YouthfulCities Future of Urban Work Summit. The first of its kind Summit, supported by RBC Future Launch and the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation, will bring together 60 change-makers between 18-29 years old from 16 cities across Canada, including 20 from host city – Edmonton.

The Future of Urban Work Summit is an extension of the 2019 YouthfulCities Urban Work Index, which ranked Edmonton as top city for youth to work in Canada. The Index, funded by RBC Future Launch, ranked 21 Canadian cities based on 48 urban work indicators. The Summit will focus on insights and ideas to make Canadian cities brilliant places for youth to work. It will include youth-generated analysis, 2030 scenario-planning and rapid prototyping. The Summit will culminate with concrete recommendations, programs and initiatives to be launched in Edmonton and other Canadian cities.

Media are invited for photo, interview and b-roll opportunities on October 17, 18 and 20. Please RSVP to Emma McKay at emma.mckay@rbc.com.

WHO: Interview opportunities with…

Urban Work Delegates:

Leah Bae ( Vancouver / Toronto

( /

Mackenzie Brown ( Edmonton )

( )

Christian Okwudiwa ( Winnipeg )

)

Kate Greenwood ( St. Johns )

( )

Nicolette Addesa ( Montreal )

( )

Tim Lam ( Vancouver )

( )

Colten Bishop ( Edmonton )

( )

Taya English Eaglechild ( Edmonton )

( )

Katherine Hassan-Legault ( Edmonton )

( ) Robert Barnard , Co-Founder, YouthfulCities

, Co-Founder, YouthfulCities Mark Beckles , Senior Director, Youth Strategy & Innovation, RBC

, Senior Director, Youth Strategy & Innovation, RBC Cheryl Watson , Vice-President, Innovate Edmonton, EEDC

WHEN:

October 17, 2019 :

11am - 12pm : Norquest College Innovation Studio

: Norquest College Innovation Studio

10230 108 th St NW, Edmonton , T5J 1l4

St NW, , T5J 1l4 October 18, 2019 :

11am -12pm : MacEwan University Roundhouse

: MacEwan University Roundhouse

1110 104 Avenue Northwest 11-159 Allard Hall , MacEwan University, Edmonton, AB T5K 1M9

, MacEwan University, T5K 1M9

2pm - 4pm : MacEwan University Roundhouse (address listed above)

: MacEwan University Roundhouse (address listed above) October 20, 2019 : (N.B. *Delegate presentations will take place during this window)

(N.B. *Delegate presentations will take place during this window) 5:30pm - 8pm : NAIT Productivity and Innovation Centre

: NAIT Productivity and Innovation Centre

10210 Princess Elizabeth Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5G 0Y2

SOURCE RBC

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Robert Barnard, YouthfulCities, robert@youthfulcities.com, 416-953-9956; Emma McKay, RBC Communications, emma.mckay@rbc.com, 437-488-2438