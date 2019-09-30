Media Advisory - Workers at St. Patrick's Mercy Home and Glenbrook Lodge to hold info picket September 30 about job cuts

ST. JOHN'S, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Workers at St. Patrick's Mercy Home and Glenbrook Lodge, members of CUPE 879, recently learned that Eastern Health plans to move the bulk of laundry away from their facilities and cut approximately eight jobs. However, there are many unanswered questions. The nursing home workers are going public with how it feels to lose their jobs without a full explanation from Eastern Health.

Members of CUPE 879 will hold an information picket on Monday, September 30 at 12 p.m. at 146 Elizabeth Avenue, St. John's.

"The impact of these job loss will be huge to their families and the communities in which they pay taxes, provide food and shelter to their families and spending what's left of their hard-earned pay supporting local businesses," says Sharon Purcell, president of CUPE 879.

Localized cleaning performed by trained laundry workers is vital. In-house staff know the residents, when there is an outbreak of an infectious disease and when a ward is shutdown. These workers know when and how to follow the additional steps required for laundry cleaning when there is an outbreak, making the nursing home healthier and safer for everyone.

Members of the CUPE 879 are hoping to get more answers from Eastern Health and to keep laundry services in-house.

