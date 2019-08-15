Media Advisory - White Spot's 10th Annual Pirate Pak Day Raises $108,726 to Send Deserving Kids and Young Adults to Camp

Since its inception, Pirate Pak Day has raised $889,502 and sent more than 400 children to the White Spot Week at Zajac Ranch, a fully inclusive summer camp where everything is accessible for children and young adults with life-threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities. During the week, campers have an opportunity to explore the outdoors while developing greater social and environmental awareness, increased self-confidence, and positive attitudes towards physical activity.

"This fundraiser is all about kids — both the young and the young-at-heart," says White Spot President Warren Erhart. "We're thrilled that Pirate Pak Day continues to be one of the most anticipated events for both our staff and guests, and are able to do our part to support a very worthy cause. We're looking forward to surpassing the million-dollar mark during next year's event."

In 2018, almost a million Pirate Paks were ordered at White Spot restaurants. Since making its debut on the White Spot menu in 1968, more than 24 million Pirate Paks have been sold. Today, Pirate Pak boats are 100% recyclable and compostable and offer hundreds of menu combinations, including vegetarian options.

ABOUT WHITE SPOT RESTAURANTS | Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, White Spot is Canada's longest-running restaurant chain, celebrating its 91st year. Founded in 1928, when Nat Bailey launched Canada's first drive-in restaurant at Granville and 67th, the 91-year-young chain now sees more than 17 million guests annually at 133 White Spot and Triple O's locations throughout BC, Alberta and Asia. Bailey's original vision was to build a restaurant that served the highest quality, unique tasting food and White Spot remains committed to continuing this tradition in each and every meal. White Spot Limited is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, one of Canada's top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, and a member of Forbes list of Top Employers of Canada. | whitespot.ca

