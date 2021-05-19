WINDSOR, ON, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual infrastructure event with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and John Elliot, Executive Director of the Sandwich Teen Action Group.

Date: Thursday, May 20, 2021



Time: 11:30 a.m. EDT



Zoom event: Media are asked to register with John Elliot via email [email protected] to receive a participation link.



Livestream: Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Sandwich Teen Action Group Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Sandwich-Teen-Action-Group-206296469413026

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected] ; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; John Elliott, Executive Director, Sandwich Teen Action Group, 519 792-7854, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

