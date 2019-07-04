Media Advisory - Venue Change: Royal Canadian Mint to Unveil Silver Collector Coin Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Victory Stampede

CALGARY, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint joins Calgarians in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 1919 Victory Stampede with the unveiling of a silver collector coin commemorating the historic rodeo honouring Canada's First World War soldiers.

Note that the event has moved to an indoor venue due to weather conditions.

Where: The Market

Front of BMO Centre Hall A

Stampede Park



When: Thursday, July 4, 2019

Media and guest arrival: 6:00 pm

Brief remarks and unveil: 6:15 pm



Who: Ms. Phyllis Clark, Chair, Royal Canadian Mint Board of Directors

Mr. Warren Connell, CEO, Calgary Stampede

Brigadier General Stephen Lacroix, Commander, 3rd Canadian Division/ Joint Task Force West and Honorary Stampede Parade Marshal

Ms. Michelle Grant, Victory Stampede Coin Designer

