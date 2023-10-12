MEDIA ADVISORY - Vascular 2023 Brings Together Over 3,500 Healthcare Providers To Share Groundbreaking New Research and Recommendations That Affect Heart Health for All Canadians

Invitation for media accreditation

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - 3,500 vascular health specialists and allied health professionals from across Canada and around the globe will meet in person at Vascular 2023 in Montreal, QC from October 25 to 29. Delegates will address many of the biggest health challenges of our time and the issues and research presented will affect all Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

We encourage you to sign up for media accreditation for free access to all sessions in person at Le Palais des congrès de Montréal. Search the full program to see which sessions are of most interest to you: Vascular 2023. Our communications team can connect you with presenters and researchers for interviews either in person or in advance of the conference.

WHO: 3,500+ cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, researchers, nurses, and other vascular health specialists, as well as industry representatives.

WHAT: Groundbreaking new cardiovascular research will be presented about:

A never before released classification of four stages of heart attack that will help cardiovascular doctors better estimate and predict patient risk, as well as trigger new avenues for patient care

Guidelines to help physicians assess medical fitness to drive for people who live with cardiovascular diseases and/or those who have had cardiovascular procedures and surgeries, with dual consideration for community safety and patient interest

The disproportionate impact that heart attacks with no obstructive coronary artery disease (known as MINOCA) have on women and younger patients, plus that persistent gaps in clinical care exist for women and younger people

The physiological effects of stress and burnout that healthcare providers experience, and potential solutions to recognize and avoid burnout in the workplace and at a national level

How the use of acetylsalicylic acid is not recommended routinely for prevention of heart disease regardless of sex, age, or diabetes in people without previously diagnosed heart disease

And much more

WHEN: October 25 to 29, 2023

WHERE: Le Palais des congrès de Montréal

About Vascular 2023:

Vascular 2023 is taking place from October 25 to the 29 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. This joint initiative includes five concurrent conferences and a special Vascular Day on October 27. Vascular 2023 is hosted by the Canadian Cardiovascular Society, the Canadian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism, the Canadian Venous Thromboembolism Research Network (CanVECTOR), Diabète Québec, Diabetes Canada and Thrombosis Canada. Vascular 2023 builds on the success of Vascular 2013 and continues to promote a Canadian vascular community and foster interdisciplinary research collaboration in vascular health. Visit www.vascular2023.com

About the Canadian Cardiovascular Society:

The CCS is the national voice for cardiovascular clinicians and scientists, representing more than 2,300 cardiologists, cardiac surgeons and other heart health specialists across Canada. We advance heart health for all by setting standards for excellence in heart health and care, building the knowledge and expertise of the heart team, and influencing policy and advocating for the heart health of all Canadians. For further information on the CCS visit: ccs.ca

